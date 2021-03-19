Friday, March 19, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, has dismissed calls to stop his involvement in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum stating that he will continue carrying out civic education of the document without any fear.

A fortnight ago, ODM Party leader Raila Odinga was reported to have telephoned President Uhuru Kenyatta asking him to order Kibicho to stop campaigning for BBI because he is a civil servant.

On his part, Siaya Senator James Orengo accused Kibicho of meddling in the process and issued an ultimatum to Uhuru to remove Kibicho from the referendum campaigns or risk ODM pulling out of the handshake and the BBI process.

But in an interview with one of the local dailies on Thursday, Kibicho stated that the constitution is meant for every Kenyan and it is not all about politics hence he will continue to carry out his mandate as a government official.

“We are being told that we are being technocrats and we should shut up. Never! I am being accused of engaging in BBI politics. The constitution is for everybody,” Kibicho said.

Kibicho added that the Interior Ministry has the responsibility to conduct civic education to Kenyans so that they understand what the BBI entails and make informed decisions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST