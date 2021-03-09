Tuesday, 09 March 2021 – KTN anchor, Ken Mijungu, is mourning after his younger sister passed on.

The seasoned TV journalist took to social media and posted an emotional video dancing in a party with his late sister while announcing the sad news of her untimely death to his fans.

Mijungu said that the sudden death of his sister has hit him harder than that of his dad.

He revealed that he had nicknamed her ‘Jaber’ and by just looking at the video that he posted, they were very close.

“This one hit harder than my dad’s death. I called her Jaber inside, she is no more. When your baby sisters leave so sudden, where do they go,” he posted.

Celebrities, friends and fans flooded his comment section with messages of condolences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST