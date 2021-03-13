Saturday, 13 March 2021 – Last week, a man snatched a gun from a traffic police officer in Kisumu and went into a shooting frenzy.

Two people died on the spot while several others were injured during the dramatic incident before the assailant was subdued and killed by a mob.

After investigations by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and Anti-Terror police, it has emerged that the assailant was not just an ordinary criminal.

He had received training in tactical maneuvers and weapon handling.

Preliminary forensic investigations indicate that his details cannot be traced in Government records.

No one has claimed his body or even identified him as a relative, almost a week after the shooting incident.

Detectives have shared his photos and urged members of the public to help in unveiling his identity.

