Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – Oxford-trained economist, Dr. David Ndii has offered President Uhuru Kenyatta free advice on how to revive the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 2020, Kenya’s economy has been performing badly due to aftershocks brought by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Already, the Kenya government is raising taxes on basic commodities like fuel to fund its budget and this has generated a lot of anger from Kenyans especially the poor.

However, Ndii, who is a world-renowned economist, gave Uhuru four things he must do to revive the economy.

First, he told the Head of State to slow down borrowing. Secondly, he urged Uhuru to stop building unviable projects like the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which cost taxpayers nearly Sh 400 billion.

Ndii also urged Uhuru that in order to create jobs and tackle poverty, he must invest heavily in Agriculture.

Finally, he urged the government that to manage Covid-19 impact among businesses, the government must come up with a lifeline fund to help businesses.

“Shortlist of free advice: -you borrowing too much too fast—slow down -don’t build SGR it’s not viable -to create jobs and tackle poverty now invest in agric. productivity, for long term, invest in people -mitigate Covid econ impact with income replacement (Lifeline Fund),” Ndii wrote on his Twitter page.

