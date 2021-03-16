Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, is among politicians who have no interests of Kenyans at their hearts going by what he said about the increased fuel prices.

On Sunday, Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced an upward review on fuel prices with motorists now having to pay more than Ksh.120 per litre to fill their vehicle with petrol.

Diesel and kerosene prices also surged by Ksh.5.75 and Ksh.5.41 a litre in the latest maximum pump prices review by the authority.

The price increase sparked a wide public outcry with millions of Kenyans accusing the government of ignoring the plight of Kenyans who are suffering due to the effects of COVID-19.

But Murathe, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s drinking buddy, was among those Kenyans who were celebrating the price increase.

He said the hike in fuel price is to sustain the economy.

“It’s been a tough period for Kenyans but even tougher for the GOVERNMENT. The hike in the price of fuel is to SUSTAIN our economy,” Murathe wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST