Database Administrator – (21000072)

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Digital IT Department within the Technology Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below:Reporting to the Senior Manager – Infrastructure and Cloud Solutions, the role holder responsibilities will include Administration, Performance tuning, Capacity planning, management and 3rd line support of ALL Safaricom Enterprise Systems including Oracle eBusiness Suite (ERP), BI Systems, Loyalty Management System, Billing databases, CRM Fraud Management, Revenue Assurance, POS and all other IT database systems.

Responsibilities

Database administration and support lifecycle including backup/recovery, automation, maintenance

Supporting the development, system test, user acceptance, and training and production database environments.

99% availability maintained for all databases.

95% of tickets raised are responded to within the 1 st hour of incident reporting.

90% of tickets closure maintained

Identifying and implementing Best Practices for Database Administration.

Design BCP and HA solutions for critical systems in order to achieve zero downtime during maintenance and failures.

Assisting Infrastructure, EBU teams and other Technology teams with hardware and support requirements for database administration.

Conformance to security standards for databases and data integrity

Develop retention policies and architecture for all systems, whilst maintaining BCP.

Regular reviews on ILM policies conducted.

Dimensioning of systems to be done periodically based on demand experienced and projected.

Optimal performance of all systems maintained conforming to the SLA agreements between business and Quality Assurance

Qualifications

Degree in Computer Science or Technical related Field with at least 4 years hands on Experience in managing large databases Experience in Oracle RAC, Data guard and RMAN will be added advantage.

Certification –OCP DBA; Oracle Apps Systems Administration; SQL Server Administration

Proactive & self-motivated;

Good public relations, communication & interpersonal.

Note to Applicants

As part of the interview process, external candidates should prepare the following documentation which will be required as soft copies at a later stage based on your performance in the interviews/assessments.

a) An updated CV with contacts of three referees, 2 who must be professional and must have supervised you at some point, the other referee can be a colleague in the same professional field.

b) Kenyan Certificate of Good Conduct (Less than 1 year old) or a receipt of the same from the CID pending release of the hardcopy document.

c) Clearance certificate from a reputable Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

d) University Diploma/Degree Certificate/ Letter of completion from University in case you have not received your diploma/degree certificate.

e) National ID/Passport.

How To Apply

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Female candidates are highly encouraged to apply.