Position: HIV/AIDS Strategic Information and Data Use Advisor

Contract terms: This is a Short-Term Technical Assistance consultancy position

Remuneration: Daily rates subject to number of days allocated by month

Job Description

This is a Short-Term Technical Assistance consultancy position. The consultant serves as a technical advisor responsible for carrying out a full range of epidemiologic, surveillance and quality improvement activities while supporting both NASCOP and Counties in Strategic Information and data use functions within the division of National AIDS and STI Control Program. In addition, the incumbent will have the responsibility for providing technical support on KHIS – DATIM data alignment, HIV/AIDS data visualization, data analytics and data use. The goal is to work with NASCOP leadership on the journey to the ultimate goal of eliminating the HIV/AIDS epidemic through reaching the “90-90-90” targets. S/he will be attached to MOH NASCOP, work with the NASCOP SIRI team and will also be responsible for reporting demands at NASCOP to facilitate new interventions, quality improvement and strategic direction towards meeting these targets.

Responsibilities:

Identify and analyze public health issues relating to HIV.AIDS and their impact on public policies or scientific studies or surveys. Support the development and implementation of procedures, methods and strategies for analyzing and using HIV/AIDS data. Participate in the syntheses of laboratory based, social science and epidemiologic data to be applied toward designing effective prevention programs and practice guidelines. Participate with scientists and program consultants both in various aspects of the study or survey design process, including: conduct a search or review of the existing literature and data in a scientific area, and prepares and/or presents summaries for a variety of purposes, monitors internal review TWG clearances, designs questionnaires and other data collection instruments. Plan and carry out quality control programs and select appropriate epidemiologic methods to be used in quality control analysis and program data analysis. Provide capacity building and technical support to county and sub-county teams in the use of data from various Health Information Systems including the EMR and other databases. Using available data, provide support and guidance in the development and implementation of quality improvement plans Provide support to data management including data collection, collation, analysis and reporting. Ensure data integrity throughout the value chain while guaranteeing maximal MoH-PEPFAR data alignment. Support targeted data quality assessments for identified health facilities/sub-counties/counties and share findings for improvement. Conduct targeted county site visits to provide mentorship on all issues related to Data use, data analytics, data visualization and quality improvement. Network and work closely with the CASCOS, CHRIOS, SCHRIOs, SCASCOs, SCTLCs and other members of the CHMT and SCHMT. Provide mentorship to ensure effective data use from both the EMRs and paper-based HIS from the point of data generation. Provide training, mentorship and supportive supervision on quality improvement Provide support in the use of the NASCOP HIV data warehouse data’s EID/VL database and other; generate Operations Research (OR) questions to address key issues, and exploit these data warehouses/databases.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences, Biostatistics, Public Health, Nursing or other related disciplines. The applicant should have Masters in Public Health or Epidemiology or Medical Statistics. At least 4 years’ experience in HIV programmes at the National or County level, including experience in quality improvement and Monitoring and Evaluation of public health projects. Proven scientific publication experience will be an added advantage In-depth understanding of Kenya HIV and TB Epidemiology Ability to quickly turn-around program reports while ensuring utmost reporting compliance for both routine and ad hoc reports High computer proficiency Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Exceptional report writing skills Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines with minimal supervision Good analytical and presentation skills

How to apply

Cover letter detailing why you want to be considered for the position, as well as current and expected gross salary.

Detailed CV including at minimum: Biographical data including: Full names, current mailing address, current telephone contacts, email address Employment history to date. Ensure that specific start and end dates are included. Educational history to date, clearly detailing the program, certificate obtained, and completion date. Names of 3 referees with their contacts.

Copies of ALL academic and professional certificates and testimonials.

Indicate the Job Reference Number and Title in your email

All applications to reach the undersigned on or before April 5th 2021 strictly via the following email unes-hr@uonbi.ac.ke. Hard Copies will not be accepted.

Managing Director

UNES LIMITED

P.O.BOX 68241-00200NAIROBI

www.unes.co.ke