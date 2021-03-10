Position: Data Officer
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Reporting to the Data Manager, the Data Officer will be responsible for the documentation and compilation of timely program data and reporting of activities at CHS-supported health facilities in the Shinda Project.
Responsibilities
- Support Sub-County-level SI activities for HIV care and treatment, testing and counselling, Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT), Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC), and community engagement
- Contribute to the development and implementation of M&E data tools for MoH and CHS program areas. Help in developing data tools for routine data collection for program data
- Monitor and validate data quality in all the EMR system in use within supported sites
- Review and verify accuracy of the MoH and program data for NASCOP, PEPFAR and other stakeholders
- Work closely with County Health Management Team (CHMT) to compile monthly and quarterly reports as required
- Support in the implementation and maintenance of facility-level patient databases
- Build capacity through training and mentorship programs for all providers in the facilities under the sub-county supported
- Participate in stakeholders’ activities to ensure incorporation of SI activities into programs for HIV prevention, care and treatment and VMMC within the sub-county and county level
- Develop visuals for data consumption and inform program progress using either Power BI/Tableau
- Work closely with Sub-County Health Records Officers (SCHRIO) to manage data quality and ensure all the facilities utilise data for decision making
- Attend designated SI meetings at the national, county and sub-county levels.
Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in statistics, computer/IT studies, epidemiology or mathematics
- At least two years of relevant experience in a similar/related position in a PEPFAR funded program
- Experience in working with MoH systems and HIV-related reports
- Proficiency in the use of Power BI/ Tableau
- Strong Data management and analysis skills
- Strong SQL Data management skills
- Proficiency in computer packages for generating and analysis reports. Experience in use of visual analytics tools is an added advantage
- Expert skill level in the use of health aggregate databases (MoH KHIS & DATIM)
- Proficient in statistical analysis packages (SPSS/STATA/R etc.)
How to apply
Interested applicants are invited to email their applications and detailed CV with contact details of three referees to vacancies@chskenya.org clearly indicating the subject title as Data Officer CHS/HR/DO/SP/01/2021 by 5.00 PM Monday March 15, 2021.