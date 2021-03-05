Pwani University, a Premier University at the Coast situated in the beautiful scenic tourist resort town of Kilifi is an equal opportunity employer. The University’s Mission is to generate, disseminate and apply knowledge while sustaining excellence in teaching, learning and research by molding students to international standards and encouraging and supporting members of staff to undertake research. The University has a vacancy for the position of Data Entry Clerk on Locum basis
DATA ENTRY CLERK – LOCUM
1 POSITION REF: PU/ADV/05/02/2021
Qualifications
- This is a temporary/short term position available for three (3) months
- Applicants must have a minimum of KCSE Mean Grade of D (Plain) or equivalent
- The candidate must have at least two (2) years’ relevant experience in clerical duties in a large or busy organization with proven integrity, independence, innovativeness and compliance to deadlines
Key Responsibilities
- Responsible for managing of data and supporting of administrative duties in the Examination office and is expected to offer professional services to external and internal
- Sort Senate approved list of candidates for classification, award and graduation
- Capture student’s personal data for the purposes of preparing a list for printing of academic certificates and preparation of graduation booklet
- Create a student’s data base which can be used in future by various departments/Organizations.
- Maintain records of receivables; entry of respective examination materials/returns from the respective departments ensuring that the number delivered tally with the inventory
- Entry of student data for creation of student academic transcripts
- Assist the various administrators in preparation of a variety of documents i.e. minutes of meetings, agendas and memoranda for the purpose of documentation and communication program activities and actions regularly.
- Preparation and issuing of academic Transcripts to bonafide students
- Generate reports from data base e.g. graduation reports and discontinuation, retakes report and deliver them to the various appropriate departments as may be requested
Skills and Knowledge
Applicants should possess the following knowledge and skills.
- Alert with attention to detail
- Good communication skills
- Teamwork
- Interpersonal skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Knowledge of basic clerical, operational or customer service skills acquired through education, experience or on the job training
- Computer application skills (word, excel)
- Organization Skills
How to Apply
Interested applicants should send two (2) copies of their application for the above position. Applications and recommendations letters from referees should be addressed to,
The Vice Chancellor Pwani University
P. O Box 195-80108, Kilifi
Application should also include an up to date CV, providing details of age, marital status, academic and professional qualifications, work experience, email address, telephone, names and contacts of three referees who are knowledgeable about the competence of the applicant, copies of relevant certificates and testimonials.
Pwani University is an equal opportunity employer, female candidates and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
The deadline for submitting applications is Tuesday 9th March 2021. Applications received later than this date will not be considered.
Please Note that: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification
NO FEE
PWANI UINVERSITY DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS (APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING, OR APPOINTMENT)