Pwani University, a Premier University at the Coast situated in the beautiful scenic tourist resort town of Kilifi is an equal opportunity employer. The University’s Mission is to generate, disseminate and apply knowledge while sustaining excellence in teaching, learning and research by molding students to international standards and encouraging and supporting members of staff to undertake research. The University has a vacancy for the position of Data Entry Clerk on Locum basis

DATA ENTRY CLERK – LOCUM

1 POSITION REF: PU/ADV/05/02/2021

Qualifications

This is a temporary/short term position available for three (3) months

Applicants must have a minimum of KCSE Mean Grade of D (Plain) or equivalent

The candidate must have at least two (2) years’ relevant experience in clerical duties in a large or busy organization with proven integrity, independence, innovativeness and compliance to deadlines

Key Responsibilities

Responsible for managing of data and supporting of administrative duties in the Examination office and is expected to offer professional services to external and internal

Sort Senate approved list of candidates for classification, award and graduation

Capture student’s personal data for the purposes of preparing a list for printing of academic certificates and preparation of graduation booklet

Create a student’s data base which can be used in future by various departments/Organizations.

Maintain records of receivables; entry of respective examination materials/returns from the respective departments ensuring that the number delivered tally with the inventory

Entry of student data for creation of student academic transcripts

Assist the various administrators in preparation of a variety of documents i.e. minutes of meetings, agendas and memoranda for the purpose of documentation and communication program activities and actions regularly.

Preparation and issuing of academic Transcripts to bonafide students

Generate reports from data base e.g. graduation reports and discontinuation, retakes report and deliver them to the various appropriate departments as may be requested

Skills and Knowledge

Applicants should possess the following knowledge and skills.

Alert with attention to detail

Good communication skills

Teamwork

Interpersonal skills

Ability to work under pressure

Knowledge of basic clerical, operational or customer service skills acquired through education, experience or on the job training

Computer application skills (word, excel)

Organization Skills

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send two (2) copies of their application for the above position. Applications and recommendations letters from referees should be addressed to,

The Vice Chancellor Pwani University

P. O Box 195-80108, Kilifi

Application should also include an up to date CV, providing details of age, marital status, academic and professional qualifications, work experience, email address, telephone, names and contacts of three referees who are knowledgeable about the competence of the applicant, copies of relevant certificates and testimonials.

Pwani University is an equal opportunity employer, female candidates and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

The deadline for submitting applications is Tuesday 9th March 2021. Applications received later than this date will not be considered.

Please Note that: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification

NO FEE

PWANI UINVERSITY DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS (APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING, OR APPOINTMENT)