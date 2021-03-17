Job Title: Customer Service Executive
Location: Mombasa, Ukunda and Kilifi
Job description
Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic and experienced Customer Service Executive
Responsibilities
Service and Standards
- The Customer Service Executive is responsible for meeting the Customer Care Department Standards.
- To ensure consistent standards of service excellence through implementation of continuous improvement initiatives.
Business Link
- As the first point of contact to the customer, acts as a link between the customer and the business.
- Keeps management informed of schedules, priorities, and problems.
- Participates in performance appraisals.
Direct impact on the business
- Responsible for growth of business through retention and relationship building.
- Accountable for company assets e.g stocks
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Manage Customer Relationship and Documentation compliance and completion.
- Maintain the defined quality of Customer service standards
- Manage the customer contact queue and customers tolerance
- Communicate and escalate factors that impact on customer experience to the appropriate Airtel departments.
- Manage service delivery aligned to customer needs and business objectives
- Monitor and maintain facilities
- Drive sales in the Walk in centers
- Increase customer base in both prepaid and post paid categories
- Contribute to, monitor and report daily productivity on all revenue generating activities
- Throug contact with the customers, give feedback on customer reactions to products and services rendered
- Achieve/exceed set targets
- Communicate, improve interaction and escalate factors that impact on Customers experiences to appropriate departments
- Ensure Customer complaints are adressed appropriately and resolution given within Service standards
- Promotes and maintains a high quality, professional, service oriented company’s image among users.
- Participate in quarterly employee satisfaction survey
- Reduce instances of fraud in both prepaid and post paid activations
- Minimise leakage of revenue at the shops by enhancing proper controls
Qualifications:
- University Degree (with a business bias or equivalent)
- A minimum of 2½ years’ experience in retail sales and customer service (experience in a telecommunication industry would be an added advantage)
- Excellent, high level knowledge; complete understanding and wide application of technical principles, theories and concepts in the field of expertise and general knowledge of other related disciplines.
How to apply
Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by19th March 2021 clearly marking the job title