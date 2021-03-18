Our client an international company specialized in the distribution and sale of petroleum, liquefied petroleum gas, food and chemical products are looking for Sales and Customer Service Attendants who are friendly, smiling people who are passionate about quality bakery-pastry products.

They offer outstanding service and share their enthusiasm about food with all of our customers. Multi-tasking is their second nature.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Baking of goods following the detailed procedure that specifies number and type of products to be baked, with an eye for perfection.

Preparing all ingredients to be used for sandwiches and for baking (thawing products, cutting vegetables, etc.) following clear guidelines and sustaining the rhythm.

Preparing sandwiches to fill the refrigerated display and light cleaning after each preparation, deep cleaning after each shift.

Presenting all products according to the guidelines appropriate for the time of the day. Making sure all products are appetizing, visible and enticing.

Preparing food (sandwiches, Panini, filled croissants,) and drinks (coffee, tea) according to the needs of customers and the need to refill the displays. Preparation of food and drinks need to be extremely fast and accurate while maintaining the quality and food safety standards.

Welcoming customers, providing advice or recommendations.

Operating cash registers, and other electronics. Accepting payments, ensuring all prices and quantities are accurate and providing a receipt to every customer.

Bagging or wrapping purchases. Following all store procedures regarding coupons, gift cards.

Submitting sales and cash reports at each shift.

Conduct inventories with accuracy and discipline at intervals indicated by the procedures. Plan the inventory needs and place orders accordingly in order to never miss a sale and provide the customers with the full menu.

Receive and verify goods on arrival for quality and quantity, as indicated in the procedures.

Clean and organize the cold room and storage spaces to have it tidy at all times.

Job Requirements:

High school Certificate is the minimum requirement.

A diploma from a reputable hospitality institution is a plus, not a must.

Past experience in customer service roles will be considered and looked at but the right motivation, attitude and willingness to serve can trump experience.

Strong leadership skills

Strong Sales and customer service skills

Disciplined and ability to follow procedures

Application Procedure:

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 21-03-21.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer.

Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.