Job Title: Client Service Executive – Moving Company

Location: Nairobi.

Gross Salary: 50k – 70k plus commissions.

Our client is a leading moving company based in Nairobi and having its operations for over 8 years.

They seek to hire a self- motivated and efficient client service executive who will ensure high levels of customer satisfaction through excellent sales service.

Key Responsibilities

Delivering high-quality customer service to clients by answering day to day enquiries and resolving service issues.

Maintain and strengthen the relationships with existing customers by providing high-level service.

Ensure monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue targets are met and surpassed by finding creative ways to bring in new business and ensure the existing clients’ relationships are nurtured.

Oversee and report to management /client on progress, and success of activities conducted on behalf of the client.

Communicate customer requirements and/or schedules to the moving team in timely and executable manner to the client’s satisfaction.

Understand particular business strategies to develop relevant branding strategies & solutions.

Research for existing and new clients in order to understand the market landscape for the benefit of clients.

Visit clients for site surveys to determine the scope of work involved.

Sending quotations immediately after engaging clients.

Timely invoicing and following up with collections on services offered.

Skills & Qualifications

Minimum qualification – Bachelor’s Degree in Business related field.

4-5 years’ experience in SMEs.

Aged between 30 -35 years of age.

Strong phone and verbal communication skills along with active listening.

Ability to learn about services and describe/explain them to prospects.

Take initiative where possible.

Stays calm when under pressure whilst also being adaptable and versatile.

Acts as a true ambassador of the brand.

Must be outgoing, presentable, pleasant and a people person who enjoys working with teams to deliver results.

Strong organizational skills with demonstrable ability to handle strict deadlines and pressure.

N.B Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title (Client Service Executive Moving Company) on the email subject to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 1st April 2021.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.