Job Type: Internship
Job Category: Client Service
Closing Date: March 5th, 2021
Location: Nairobi
Cytonn Investments is an alternative investment manager, with a captive real estate development capability. Cytonn has a unique strategy of coupling two compelling demand areas – the lack of high yielding investment products and the lack of institutional grade real estate. We distribute high yielding instruments to attract funding from investors, and we deploy that funding to investment grade, well planned and comprehensive real estate developments that are largely pre-sold.
Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion (USD 820 mn) of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, FinTech, and hospitality.
The intern will build strong relationship management and integration with other business units across the company for efficient services delivery to clients.
Responsibilities
- Effectively handle clients calls, queries and emails
- Build strong relationship management and integration with other business units across the company for efficient services delivery to clients
- Identifying opportunities to improve current processes to be at par with the changing client requirements
- Handling clients complaints and ensuring that they have been resolved.
- Keep all relevant clients’ records and contact details.
- Acting as the lead in providing an integrated approach across different business units to ensure effective customer service
- Prepare various reports for senior management.
- Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
- Must have achieved at least a Minimum B+ Grade in high school
- A Bachelors Undergraduate Degree; Second Class Honours (upper division)
- Working knowledge in Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel)
- Demonstrated attention to detail, accuracy, and ability to follow data entry/department standards
- Excellent communication and relationship building skills
- Ability to carry out assigned tasks to completion with minimal directions
- Keen organization and problem solving skills, which support and enable sound decision making
How to Apply