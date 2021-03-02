Job Type: Internship

Job Category: Client Service

Closing Date: March 5th, 2021

Location: Nairobi

Cytonn Investments is an alternative investment manager, with a captive real estate development capability. Cytonn has a unique strategy of coupling two compelling demand areas – the lack of high yielding investment products and the lack of institutional grade real estate. We distribute high yielding instruments to attract funding from investors, and we deploy that funding to investment grade, well planned and comprehensive real estate developments that are largely pre-sold.

Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion (USD 820 mn) of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, FinTech, and hospitality.

The intern will build strong relationship management and integration with other business units across the company for efficient services delivery to clients.

Responsibilities

Effectively handle clients calls, queries and emails

Build strong relationship management and integration with other business units across the company for efficient services delivery to clients

Identifying opportunities to improve current processes to be at par with the changing client requirements

Handling clients complaints and ensuring that they have been resolved.

Keep all relevant clients’ records and contact details.

Acting as the lead in providing an integrated approach across different business units to ensure effective customer service

Prepare various reports for senior management.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Must have achieved at least a Minimum B+ Grade in high school

A Bachelors Undergraduate Degree; Second Class Honours (upper division)

Working knowledge in Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel)

Demonstrated attention to detail, accuracy, and ability to follow data entry/department standards

Excellent communication and relationship building skills

Ability to carry out assigned tasks to completion with minimal directions

Keen organization and problem solving skills, which support and enable sound decision making

How to Apply

