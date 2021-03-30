WHO WE ARE
Moko Home + Living is bringing modern furniture designs and world-class customer service to every Kenyan family. Our customers dream of a welcoming place to sleep, relax, and host their guests, but they tell us this isn’t easy – they either have to break the bank or settle for low-quality furniture. Join us in building the products, the brand, and the operations, to put quality, affordable living within everyone’s reach. Since our founding, we have reached over 100,000 Kenyan homes with our products, attracted global investment, and grown from a start-up to a growth-stage company with 250+ employees
WHAT YOU’LL DO
The ideal Customer experience officer is a detail-oriented person who has a passion for engaging customers and telling the Moko story. They care about giving the customer the best experience, putting a smile on their face and sparks in their eyes and creating a deep and lasting connection. They are self-motivated and keen to learn on the job. They enjoy taking on a variety of tasks from running customer care programs to running market research surveys. They like to find solutions to problems and think of ideas to improve the customer’s experience and they strive to achieve the best possible outcome.
THE ROLE IN BRIEF
Customer care and support
- Receive all inbound calls and offer support to customers questions and queries
- Coordinate with the “Dreamliner” delivery team to arrange home deliveries to customers
- Ensure that payments are collected and logged in our system
- Assist customers in case of queries such as replacement of the product or assistance with product guarantee
- Maintain a positive, empathetic and professional attitude toward customers at all times
- Maintain communication with customers through various channels i.e. WhatsApp, Phone calls, Messages
- Communicating and coordinating with colleagues as necessary
Moko Care
- Manage the Moko care program by giving customers a remarkable experience worth talking about
- Reach out to customers and leads to create deep and lasting relationships
- Source for gift items and coordinate delivery and other logistics of the Moko Care program
- Work with suppliers and service providers to ensure customers and leads receive gifts
- Meet the monthly customer reach target
- Acknowledging and resolving customer complaints
- Ensure customer satisfaction
- Provide feedback to enable us to learn and improve the Moko Care program
- Using customer insight propose new ideas on how to improve the Moko Care program
Lead Nurturing
- Follow up on leads to coordinate when orders can be placed and delivered
- Keep an up to date record of leads and customers generated from online conversations and manage the inbound customer system by keeping a record of customer transactions, interactions, comments and complaints.
- Propose new ideas about ways to engage our customers online and offline with our brand and suggest improvements about customer engagement system.
- Meet sales targets and call handling quotas
Support Market Research
- Collect testimonials from customers and provide any insightful feedback to management to develop our products and our brand
- Conduct market research and customers’ insights collections (both online and offline) through surveys or 1:1 interviews
- Summarize data collected from market research and offer recommendations
ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?
- A preference for 1-2 years’ experience in a role with customer relations responsibilities
- Extremely strong interpersonal skills and outgoing personality
- An enthusiastic individual with outstanding problem solving skills to assist customers in their purchase and after sales journey
- Detail oriented person with the ability to seamlessly plan, coordinate and execute projects
- Ability to analyze data and proactively identify and address issues with customer accounts
- An initiative taker who enjoys working independently once you receive clear directions from the manager
- Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel
- Proficient with customer relations management systems
- Eager to join a young, quickly-growing organization and team
How To Apply
Visit moko.co.ke/careers to apply online/ Apply Here- All Positions