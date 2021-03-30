WHO WE ARE

Moko Home + Living is bringing modern furniture designs and world-class customer service to every Kenyan family. Our customers dream of a welcoming place to sleep, relax, and host their guests, but they tell us this isn’t easy – they either have to break the bank or settle for low-quality furniture. Join us in building the products, the brand, and the operations, to put quality, affordable living within everyone’s reach. Since our founding, we have reached over 100,000 Kenyan homes with our products, attracted global investment, and grown from a start-up to a growth-stage company with 250+ employees

WHAT YOU’LL DO

The ideal Customer experience officer is a detail-oriented person who has a passion for engaging customers and telling the Moko story. They care about giving the customer the best experience, putting a smile on their face and sparks in their eyes and creating a deep and lasting connection. They are self-motivated and keen to learn on the job. They enjoy taking on a variety of tasks from running customer care programs to running market research surveys. They like to find solutions to problems and think of ideas to improve the customer’s experience and they strive to achieve the best possible outcome.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

Customer care and support

Receive all inbound calls and offer support to customers questions and queries

Coordinate with the “Dreamliner” delivery team to arrange home deliveries to customers

Ensure that payments are collected and logged in our system

Assist customers in case of queries such as replacement of the product or assistance with product guarantee

Maintain a positive, empathetic and professional attitude toward customers at all times

Maintain communication with customers through various channels i.e. WhatsApp, Phone calls, Messages

Communicating and coordinating with colleagues as necessary

Moko Care

Manage the Moko care program by giving customers a remarkable experience worth talking about

Reach out to customers and leads to create deep and lasting relationships

Source for gift items and coordinate delivery and other logistics of the Moko Care program

Work with suppliers and service providers to ensure customers and leads receive gifts

Meet the monthly customer reach target

Acknowledging and resolving customer complaints

Ensure customer satisfaction

Provide feedback to enable us to learn and improve the Moko Care program

Using customer insight propose new ideas on how to improve the Moko Care program

Lead Nurturing

Follow up on leads to coordinate when orders can be placed and delivered

Keep an up to date record of leads and customers generated from online conversations and manage the inbound customer system by keeping a record of customer transactions, interactions, comments and complaints.

Propose new ideas about ways to engage our customers online and offline with our brand and suggest improvements about customer engagement system.

Meet sales targets and call handling quotas

Support Market Research

Collect testimonials from customers and provide any insightful feedback to management to develop our products and our brand

Conduct market research and customers’ insights collections (both online and offline) through surveys or 1:1 interviews

Summarize data collected from market research and offer recommendations

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

A preference for 1-2 years’ experience in a role with customer relations responsibilities

Extremely strong interpersonal skills and outgoing personality

An enthusiastic individual with outstanding problem solving skills to assist customers in their purchase and after sales journey

Detail oriented person with the ability to seamlessly plan, coordinate and execute projects

Ability to analyze data and proactively identify and address issues with customer accounts

An initiative taker who enjoys working independently once you receive clear directions from the manager

Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel

Proficient with customer relations management systems

Eager to join a young, quickly-growing organization and team

­How To Apply

Visit moko.co.ke/careers to apply online/ Apply Here- All Positions