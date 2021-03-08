Position: Customer Service Officer

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The customer service officer position will be located at the Company’s Head Office in Madison House. It will report to the Assistant Operations Manager and will work closely with other team members in order to ensure smooth processing of customer and business requirements.

Responsibilities

Client Registration and client record management – Input client’s registration into the system and ensure client records are maintained as per the laid down processes and within the set timelines.

Customer Query and Complaints Management – Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the set timelines and follow up to ensure resolution

Customer Instruction Management – Receive and verify of all customer instructions in accordance to the set guidelines.

Customer Reporting – Ensure client and agent statements are sent as per set timelines.

Office Administration roles – Manage Messengers and office mail, office calls, the reception area and ensure our licenses are up to date.

Qualifications

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in a related field.

Be detail oriented and possess strong administration skills.

Must have excellent people skills.

Have exceptional written and oral communication skill.

Ability to work independently and be flexible to work outside normal working hours.

1-year experience in customer service and Administration preferably in the Fund Management Industry.

How to apply

Candidates with the required qualifications, experience and competencies who wish to apply for any of the above position are required to forward their applications with their CVs, copies of relevant certificates and details of current remuneration to the Human Resources Manager at hr@madison.co.ke not later than 16th March, 2021.