PCEA Kikuyu Hospital is one of the leading Mission Hospitals which works to promote the well-being of all people through provision of holistic and quality affordable health care services while witnessing the Love of Christ through healing. We provide specialized services in: – Ophthalmic, Orthopedic, Dental, as well as General medical services.

The Hospital is soliciting for qualified applicants for the position of Customer Care Assistant.

Position requirements:-

Diploma in Public Relations from a recognized institution.

Knowledge of customer service principles and practices.

At least 1 years of relevant experience.

Good communication skills

Duties and responsibilities:

Prepare and distribute customer activity reports.

Record details of inquiries, comments and complaints.

Perform customer verifications.

Organize workflow to meet customer timeframes.

Respond promptly and directly to customer inquiries either face to face, by telephone or electronically.

Any other duties as assigned.

How To Apply

Qualified candidates should send their application letter, detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certificates and testimonials, day time telephone contacts and three referees (one of whom should be a spiritual leader) with their contacts. A recommendation letter from the Spiritual Leader is a must. Please quote the job title on the email subject line/envelope.

Applications should be received not later than 19th March 2021.

Qualified candidates should address their applications to:

Chief Executive Officer

PCEA Kikuyu Hospital

P.O. Box 45 – 00902

Kikuyu

or

vacancies@pceakikuyuhospital.org

Website: www.pceakikuyuhospital.org

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.