Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – A Kibera Court has sentenced 57 offenders who were arrested over the weekend for violating curfew and Covid-19 protocols to a week of community service.

The offenders were arrested over the weekend at Onyx Lounge, a popular entertainment joint along Ngong Road.

The court ordered them to clean various parts of the city for 1 week after they pleaded guilty.

They are expected to report at 8 am every day.

Some of the areas earmarked for cleaning include Marikiti, Muthurwa, Globe Cinema roundabout, and Nairobi River.

According to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), those who fail to report for the exercise will be re-arrested and will be arraigned in court for stiffer punishment.

See photos of the offenders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST