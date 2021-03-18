Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Detectives investigating the gruesome murder of the National Lands Commission (NLC) Deputy Director, Jennifer Wambua, have bumped into new leads.

This is after phone records showed that she received dozens of strange calls five days preceding her killing.

According to detectives, Jennifer Wambua, who was set to testify in the Sh122 million graft case involving Lugari MP Ayub Savula and former PS Itemere, was being trailed by unknown people who were demanding some things from her.

Strangely, some calls were never picked as the callers hung up even before Ms. Wambua responded.

As of yesterday, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations camped at Ardhi House where Wambua worked to gather more evidence regarding her last movement.

It has also emerged that Ms. Wambua had informed her supervisor that she was depressed and was even given days off but was recalled after only two days.

DCI George Kinoti refused to comment on the ongoing investigations but promised to release the preliminary findings as soon as everything is in place.

The Kenyan DAILY POST