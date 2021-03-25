Thursday, March 25, 2021 – The scramble to control the Coast region intensified after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto met the region’s leaders separately.

Yesterday, Uhuru hosted Coast governors including Hassan Joho of Mombasa, Salim Mvurya of Kwale and Amason Kingi of Kilifi in a move aimed at neutralizing Ruto’s influence at the Coast.

Interestingly, on that same day, DP Ruto met a section of Members of Parliament from the coastal region at his Karen residence in what now appears to be a strategic plan to win the Coast.

While Ruto appears to bank on the support of the region’s MPs, Uhuru has targeted governors, including Ruto’s close ally Salim Mvurya, as he believes that they hold the keys to the hearts of the people of Coast.

Joho noted that the meeting on regional development was a success, though he did not disclose much details about what was discussed.

“Together with my Kwale and Kilifi counterparts we had a productive meeting with HE Uhuru Kenyatta at the State House,” posted Joho.

Governor Kingi echoed similar positive comments as Joho on the outcome of the meeting and he too did not disclose many details.

“Today, we had a meeting with HE President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, together with my colleagues,” Kingi shared.

Sources confirm that despite regional development being the main subject of the meeting, there were discussions on the role of the coastal governor in the ongoing BBI popularization.

The president who recently secured the support of some of Kenya’s top five politicians appeared to be sealing his strategies from all ends.

On the other hand, Ruto met Aisha Jumwa of Malindi, Feisal Badi of Msambweni, Owen Baya of Kilifi North, Khatib Mwashetani of Lungalunga, Lamu Senator Anuar Loitiptip and former senator Hassan Omar.

Reports further indicate that strategies on how to strengthen the Hustler Nation campaigns in the coast was the main agenda of the meeting.

