Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Former Capital FM editor, Judie Kaberia, has mourned the untimely death of veteran radio journalist Robin Njogu.

Judie described Robin as a fighter and added that he gave his family and friends hope even when he was fighting for his life in the ICU.

According to Judie, Robin’s last words to her were, “COVID-19 is bad news, take care,”

She urged Kenyans to observe all the Covid guidelines in honor of the deceased journalist.

“Sad that he left us so soon before we could get this message out. I am sure had he left that hospital bed alive this would have been his priority. I pray his message will remind us that the virus is real, unrelenting, and ruthless,” she wrote.

Here is the last conversation that she had with Robin before he died.

