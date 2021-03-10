Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli is admitted to the Nairobi Hospital after contracting the Covid-19 virus.

According to reliable sources, the Tanzanian strongman tried to isolate himself at home but the situation got worse forcing him to be airlifted to Nairobi.

Other sources said, Magufuli, who in December last year had declared that Tanzania was COVID-19 free, is on a ventilator and he is not responding well to treatment.

Magufuli, who regularly addresses public rallies and congregations on Sundays, was last seen in public on February 24.

He used the forums to encourage Tanzanians to use steam therapy and other traditional methods to keep the virus, which he claimed had been defeated by “prayers”, at bay.

Magufuli further claimed that Tanzanians who had been vaccinated against Covid-19 in other countries “brought a strange variant” back home.

During his last public appearance, the President, who is a chemistry professor, visited the commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, where he inspected projects and addressed public gatherings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST