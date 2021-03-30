Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his ‘family’ are feeling the bad effects of COVID-19 after one of their ‘family’ members succumbed to the deadly virus.

Announcing his death on Tuesday, Gilgil MP, Martha Wangari, said COVID -19 has claimed the life of Nakuru ODM chairman Peter Olesono.

Wangari described Olesolo as a vibrant person who was known for his knowledge of the issues surrounding his constituency and Nakuru county as a whole.

“We have sadly lost this great man from Oljorai, ODM Nakuru County chairman mzee Peter Olesono. A vibrant and a walking encyclopedia for the historical issues in Gilgil and in Nakuru as a whole.Condolences to the family. Rest in peace,” Wangari wrote on her Facebook.

ODM party, on its part, described the late being a gallant ODM soldier who always defended the party’s ideology.

“We have lost a gallant soldier in our movement, a fierce defender of our ideology, a true loyalist who stood against any forces that tried to shake ODM in Nakuru County, a man of the people & a natural leader; our Nakuru County Chairman Mzee Peter Olesono. Go well Kiongozi,” ODM wrote in a statement.

