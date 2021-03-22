Monday, March 22, 2021 – Nakuru County is currently in mourning following the death of county Health CEC Samuel King’ori who died on Sunday after contracting COVID-19.

Announcing on Sunday, Nakuru County Governor, Lee Kinyanjui, confirmed the death of Kingori whom he said died of Covid-19 complications.

“We regret to announce the passing of our Chief Officer in charge of Public Health Samwel Kingori,” Governor Kinyanjui wrote on his Twitter account.

The governor said that the deceased had been hospitalised for the last few days with COVID-19 related complications.

“He had been hospitalised for the last few days with COVID-19 related complications and had shown great recovery until 9.40 am this morning when he suffered a cardiac arrest,” explained Governor Kinyanjui.

He said that the late King’ori was instrumental in laying the county’s healthcare strategy plan that resulted in the upgrade of service delivery and infrastructure.

“He was very passionate for results and took great pride in a better Nakuru. Our condolence to the family, friends and the Nakuru community at this difficult moment of pain. May the Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace,” said the Governor.

