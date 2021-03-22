Monday, March 22, 2021 – Barely a week after COVID-19 claimed the life of Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli, another top African leader has died of the same virus.

Congo opposition leader, Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, died on Sunday when he was being transferred to Paris, France for specialized treatment.

Kolelas died a day after the Congo election and he was the main challenger to veteran Congo president Denis Sassou Nguesso

The election was boycotted by the main opposition and under an internet blackout, with critics voicing concerns over the transparency of the polls seen as tilted towards Sassou Nguesso.

Kolelas “died in the medical aircraft which came to get him from Brazzaville on Sunday afternoon,”

The 60-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday afternoon and was unable to host his last campaign meeting in Brazzaville.

On Saturday, he posted a video from his sickbed, declaring he was “battling against death”.

“Rise up as one person… I’m fighting on my deathbed, you too fight for your change,” he urged his supporters, saying the election was “about the future of your children”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST