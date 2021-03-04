Thursday, March 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto may lose his prestigious Weston Hotel if the current development is anything to go by.

This is after he lost the first round of court battle pitting him against Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) over the land where his Weston Hotel sits.

In June 2020, Weston Hotel urged Justice Bernard Eboso to dismiss KCAA’s case arguing that the Environment and Lands Court had no powers to hear it.

The hotel said KCAA had defied National Land Commission orders to conclude negotiations on the land after which DP Ruto will compensate it.

Weston Hotel argued that the only way the agency could approach the court was through an appeal.

But Justice Eboso disagreed with the hotel and ruled that the court had powers to hear cases emanating from the commission.

He ordered parties to prepare to tell their side of the story on July 12.

“The application dated June 16, 2020, is hereby dismissed, costs in the course,” ruled Justice Eboso.

Weston argued that KCAA ought to abandon its quest to recover the land and instead accept payment.

In the case, Ruto’s stand for payment was a departure from the initial defense that the hotel was the legitimate owner of the property.

Weston Ltd had argued that NLC’s order issued on January 21, last year, that it should pay for the land was unfair because it legally acquired the contested plot and should not be compelled to pay for the same a second time.

