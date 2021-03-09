Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has predicted what will happen if the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, collapses.

Already, there are strong indications that the handshake may collapse after Siaya Senator, James Orengo, said Raila Odinga is not happy over how he is being handled by senior civil servants led by Karanja Kibicho.

Atwoli, who is an ardent supporter of the handshake team, has finally broken his silence concerning the division rocking the handshake and also predicted what will happen next.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Atwoli revealed that the divisions being witnessed in the BBI and handshake camp are merely a minor political storm in a teacup.

He said that Uhuru and Raila will sit down and resolve the issues amicably and move forward.

The Kenyan DAILY POST