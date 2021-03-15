Monday, March 15, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has joined Kenyans in condemning the government over high fuel prices.

On Sunday, Energy Petroleum Regularity Authority (EPRA) announced an upward review on fuel prices with motorists now having to pay more than Ksh.120 per litre to fill their vehicle with petrol.

Diesel and kerosene prices also surged by Ksh.5.75 and Ksh.5.41 a litre in the latest maximum pump prices review by the authority.

In a statement on Monday, Atwoli urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to come out and address the issue of high fuel prices.

He noted that the price increase will have an impact on consumer products and could also see the cost of transport shoot up.

Atwoli threatened unspecified action over the increased fuel prices.

The Authority says the upward adjustment of fuel prices is a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol.

Increased fuel prices would automatically have a ripple effect on the price of all other products including the cost of foodstuffs and transport.

