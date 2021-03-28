Sunday, March 28, 2021 – The Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) has taken stern action against Homeboyz Radio after Shaffie Weru, DJ Joe Mfalme, and Neville made disparaging remarks that support violence against women live on air last Wednesday when hosting The Lift Off show.

Addressing the press on Sunday, CAK Director-General, Mercy Wanjau, fined the urban station Ksh 1 Million and suspended the Lift Show for 6 months.

Mercy further directed the station’s staff to undergo training and sensitization on gender issues.

“This training should be certified and supervised by the national gender and equality commission and evidence of compliance filed with the authority,” she said.

Homeboyz was also directed to issue a public apology in two newspapers with nationwide circulation and air the same apology on the station during prime time for the next five days.

Here’s the full statement by the Communication Authority of Kenya.

