Friday, March 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has tested positive for Covid-19.

His doctor, David Oluoch Olunya, confirmed the disturbing news to the country and called for calm as doctors work on him.

Raila was admitted to the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday, March 9 after complaining of body ache and fatigue.

“We have confirmed that Raila Odinga has SARS-2 COVID19.”

“He is responding well to the treatment at the Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat.”

“We are continuing to monitor his progress,” Dr. Oluoch said.

Raila also released a statement, cautioning Kenyans against lowering their guard in the fight against Covid-19, urging everyone to adhere to the set protocols and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

The new developments came as President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to review Covid-19 reinforcement measures today.

We at The Kenyan DAILY POST send the former Prime Minister a get-well message and wish him a quick recovery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST