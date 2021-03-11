Thursday, March 10, 2021 – Former President Mwai Kibaki is admitted at the Nairobi Hospital after he fell ill on Tuesday.

According to doctors at Nairobi Hospital who requested anonymity, Kibaki, 89, was admitted to the VIP wing of the hospital over what was described as “low blood pressure”.

“He has been undergoing treatment for the last two days. He is being managed by his doctors,” said one of the doctors.

These revelations come hours after Kibaki’s private secretary Ngari Gituku allayed fears of the former President’s health and dismissed claims he is hospitalised.

Ngari said Kibaki has been undergoing routine check-ups.

“The retired President has not been admitted to any hospital. But of course, the retired President has been going for routine check-ups. The information you have come up with is news to me,” Ngari said.

Kibaki, who served as Kenya’s third President between 2002-2013, has been in and out of the hospital and some of the ailments are linked to his old age and the accident he had in December 2002.

The Kenyan DAILY POST