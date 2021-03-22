Monday, March 22, 2021 – Embattled former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko may be headed back to jail.

This is after a mental assessment report done on Sonko revealed that his health condition does not bar him from attending and following court proceedings.

The assessment found Sonko to be mentally fit to stand trial.

The assessment had been ordered by Nairobi Magistrate Peter Ouko after lawyers representing Sonko told the court that the former governor was unfit to stand trial on account of his bipolar condition.

The court noted that the report dated March 11 indicated that the former governor’s mental health and speech are normal, and therefore could attend court sessions.

The report further noted that although Sonko is receiving treatment for a bipolar condition, it was established that it has not barred him from going about his daily business.

“With that finding, I do believe that the activities entail attending court process, I, therefore, reconfirm the hearing dates given which starts on 29 this month,” the court ruled.

Last week, the prosecution dismissed an application to have a Ksh.10 million extortion case against Sonko adjourned on claims the ex-city boss was not fit to stand trial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST