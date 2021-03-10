Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is seriously ill and is currently admitted at the Nairobi Hospital after complaining of body ache and fatigue.

His aides confirmed the new developments, saying that indeed the ODM leader was rushed to the facility, and did not meet President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House as planned.

“He says he feels okay, but the doctors cautioned that some of the symptoms need to be monitored,” Raila’s Director of Communication Dennis Onyango stated.

According to Onyango, it was just a routine check-up.

His allies declined to divulge much but said that the feeling of exhaustion was due to the numerous campaign trails he had undertaken in the past months.

The rallies were meant to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In June 2020, Raila was flown to Dubai where he underwent minor surgery at the Saudi German Hospital.

Even as Raila missed a meeting with Uhuru over the reported illness, his allies disclosed that the meeting was also derailed owing to a number of complications.

Uhuru had reportedly called for the meeting to quell the storm and rivalry between Raila and the other players after the ODM leader’s team accused senior government officials of plotting to betray him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST