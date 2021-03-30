Tuesday, 30 March 2021 – A Kikuyu pastor has been arrested in Lodwar while trying to resurrect a dead child.

The rogue pastor identified as Paul Macharia, the founder of City of Saints Ministry International Church, convinced parents of the dead child that he was capable of performing a miracle to resurrect their late son.

Instead of taking the body of the child to the mortuary, they took it to church, expecting the miracle.

The child’s body started decomposing after it was left in the church for many hours as the pastor desperately tried to perform the miracle that proved futile.

Police swung into action after they were informed of the bizarre incident and arrested the pastor.

The child’s body was then taken to the morgue.

Watch video of the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST