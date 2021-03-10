SUBJECT : JOB VACANCY

POSITION : REEL STORES CLERK

DIVISION : CCD

DATE : 4/03/2021

An exciting and challenging position has arisen at Allpack Industries Ltd and for the position of a Reel Stores Clerk. We invite applicants who are result-oriented, dynamic and self-driven to join our team.

Job Summary

The Reel stores clerk will be responsible for assisting in a variety of warehouse duties including the receiving and recording of reels and maintaining proper records. Other responsibilities include the following:.

Key Responsibilities

Store keeping of raw material {paper}and maintaining paper consumption records accurately.

Preparing daily paper consumption and maintenance of paper stock records.

Reconciliation of paper stocks on a monthly basis.

Verification of consignments received and entering data into the system electronically.

Barcoding of reels received

Ensuring the reels store is kept clean and materials arranged properly to avoid damage.

Issuing and monitoring paper movement to corrugator department and sending paper stocks to the production manager on a daily basis for purposes of production planning.

Comply with all company policies and procedures, including safety and maintaining good housekeeping.

Perform any other duty as may be assigned from time to time by the Management.

Qualifications and Experience

Consideration will be given to those in possession of the following minimum qualifications and skills:

Certificate or diploma in Stores management or related discipline

Microsoft Office proficiency (especially excel)

Ability to use or learn how IT systems related to store management.

Knowledge; Skills and Experience required for this Role

Personality: Self-driven, results-oriented and a team player.

Specific Job Skills: Strong organizational skills and detail-oriented

The Essential Skills: Working with Others, and Continuous Learning.

Others: Willingness to work all necessary hours and shifts

Good verbal communication and interpersonal skills

Exceptional work ethic and strict adherence to company policy and set goals

Ability to work in a team and independently with minimum supervision.

Time management and ability to prioritize tasks given.

Willingness to learn about new items and procedures quickly

How To Apply

If you meet the above criteria, please send your application and a detailed CV to the email address below on or before Friday, 12/03/2021.

Human Resource Manager,

Allpack Industries Ltd

E-mail: recruitment@allpack.co.ke

N/B: We shall only contact the shortlisted candidates.