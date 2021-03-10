Company: Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd

Contract Type: Permanent

Location Nairobi, Nairobi, Kenya

Introduction

The job holder is responsible for optimal materials availability aimed at optimizing flow and delivery of materials to our manufacturing site. The job holder will also be in-charge of maintaining established inventory levels that support business objectives while ensuring Specified Quality and technical specifications are met during receipt and storage. He/She is also responsible for driving continuous improvements in the area of management of materials under his/her purview.

Responsibilities

•Manage raw materials receipt and storage in reference to defined specifications and food safety requirements.

•Planning and reporting on raw materials based on utilization rates, S&OP requirements

•Establish optimized inventory targets, replenishment processes and materials flow to manufacturing site to achieve Production plans, efficiency and productivity goals

•Monitor daily inventory levels (raw materials, WIP, consumables etc) and maintain direct communication with key internal stakeholders ensure sufficient stock is available to manufacture scheduled product

•Categorize materials received into batches and shelf-life dates to assure proper traceability and stock control

•Liaison with Procurement, user department and Quality Departments on quality of inbound materials for accuracy and compliance.

•Manage the tracking and reduction of inventory waste associated with handling of various material and related transfers.

•Carry out weekly and monthly stock take as defined in the stock take procedure.

•Carry out aging analysis of Stock and advise the immediate supervisor on any foreseeable risks on monthly basis.

•Ensure materials received and duly inspected are processed timeously in the system

•Ensure materials issue out / dispatching is authenticated, inspected and issued out in the system

•Ensure warehouse space optimization

•Manage stock reservation/booking for tax declaration on raw materials under Customs control (Bond) on a timely manner within stipulated leadtime.

•Keep proper custody of all stocks and records in compliance with the QMS procedure

Qualifications

•Diploma in a business-related field

•Knowledge in Food safety requirements is necessary

•At least two (2) years’ experience in handling stores management in FMCG preferably in a food industry

•Practical experience in use of MS packages and ERP systems.

•Excellent verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills

•Proficient in Microsoft Office

•Ability to work well with others, self-motivated, the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment

•Demonstrated organizational skills and ability to manage multiple priorities within established deadlines

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

Job Closing Date 15/03/2021