Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – There was a traffic snarl-up at the Sodom area along Waiyaki Way on Wednesday morning after a sewer line burst and discharged raw sewage to motorists who were rushing to run their daily errands.

Only a few motorists could brave the sewage that had formed a giant fountain along the busy road.

A concerned Kenyan shared the video on Twitter and threw jabs at Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna saying, “Perhaps Cyrus Oguna is right. We should pay taxes without complaining. Just look at the great services we receive,”

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST