Thursday, 25 March 2021 – Renowned content creator, Chebet Ronoh, has revealed why she quit her lucrative job at Homeboyz Radio.

Ronoh left Homeboyz Radio in a huff and left her fans confused.

She had joined Homeboyz as a morning presenter.

According to the popular content creator, she wasn’t happy despite earning a six-figure salary and co-hosting alongside veteran radio presenter G-Money.

Ronoh says quitting Homeboyz Radio is the best decision that she made.

“I was offered a job on Homeboyz and I was like yes. I didn’t listen to God and I did not have time to think about it. I thought it will look good on my name but I wasn’t happy. I didn’t like it. I was like here I am again doing something I don’t like. With time, I said no and I was able to leave. That was the best decision I made” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST