Sunday, 21 March 2021 – Rogue General Service Unit (GSU) officers are on the spot after they broke into a gold processing plant in Isebania Migori County and made away with gold worth Ksh 11 Million and Ksh 2 million in cash.

A CCTV footage leaked online shows the heavily armed officers ransacking one of the offices in the gold plant processing plant as shaken employees watched helplessly.

The officers stole two and a half kilograms of gold worth Ksh 11 Million and Ksh 2 Million in cash.

They roughed up the staff and claimed that they had been sent by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to look for certain documents.

“I received a call and I was informed that police had broken into my business establishment; however when three of my employees asked what was happening they were roughed up. It was only later that they claimed to be working with Kenya Revenue Authority Officers and that they were looking for certain documents,” the owner of the gold processing plant said.

Watch the CCTV footage.

