Saturday, March 20, 2021 – A priest who was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol almost caused a deadly accident near Karen Hospital.

A video shared by Ma3Route on Twitter shows the speeding car, an old Pajero that is mostly used by catholic priests, swaying on the road and almost hitting an oncoming SUV that was ferrying some kids.

The priest was overspeeding and bullying other motorists while under the influence of alcohol.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

“Another reckless drunk driver around Karen Hospital, claiming to be a priest almost hit a car full of kids,” a tweet by Ma3Route reads.

Watch the dramatic video.

