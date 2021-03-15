City Eye Hospital is a social venture that provides quality and affordable eye care to people living in Kenya and is a member of the ACCESS eye hospital network in Sub-Saharan Africa.

We are a dedicated, dynamic, and experienced team of eye care professionals.

We are looking forward to onboard top and unique talent to support our venture of offering unmatched eye care services in line with our core values; God, People and Excellence.

We have exciting career opportunities as detailed below;

Cashier

Our Ref: CEH/HR/REC/018/2021

Terms of Engagement: Permanent

Department: Finance

Place of work: City Eye Hospital – Nyeri (or as may be instructed)

Reporting to: Finance Manager

No. of Vacancies: 1

Main Purpose of the Role: The incumbent shall be responsible for receiving and managing all transactions from patients and ensuring effective reconciliations.

Qualifications

Diploma or higher in Accounting, Finance or related field

Professional Qualification i.e. CPA Sec III

2 years’ experience in a similar role.

Attention to detail.

Excellent Interpersonal communication and Customer Care Skills.

Conversant with accounting packages and software

Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.

Demonstrated ability to uphold and align oneself with the core values of city eye hospital.

Able to and willing to work in Nyeri and/or any other place that they may be deployed within Kenya.

Application Criteria

Interested and qualified candidates to make their applications through careers@cityeyehospital.or.ke latest by COB 19th March 2021 with the subject line being the role applied for and the reference Number indicated e.g. “Cashier – CEH/HR/REC/018/2021”.

The application must include;

An up-to-date CV, not more than 4 pages long, with the current and expected remuneration indicated in the CV.

A one-page document in PDF format explaining how their personality aligns to the core values of City Eye Hospital.

We are committed to grant you a great applicant’s experience, and we do not discriminate against gender, religion, marital status or any other diversities.

All applications shall be accorded due consideration but due to the high volume of the same that we receive, we shall only be able to contact the shortlisted candidates.

Applicants who fail to adhere to the application criteria indicated and do not meet the qualifications highlighted shall automatically be disqualified