Job Title: Cashier/ Team leader

Location: Kitui, Ukunda and Mtwapa

Job description

Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic and experienced for the position of

Cashier/ Team leader

Responsibilities

  • Retail set Revenue and Joiner targets
  • Provide hands-on support and guidance
  • Stock management & Requisitions
  • Performance Management -Identify areas for development to ensure continuous improvement
  • Career Management -Conduct coaching and training
  • Reporting -Compile and analyze quantitative and qualitative reporting
  • Customer satisfaction -Monitor and maintain performance standards (Real-time & Quality monitoring)

Qualifications:

  • Good knowledge on cash management and cash tools i.e money scanners, ETR, SPDQ equipment
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills
  • Excellent Excel skills
  • People management and Interpersonal skills

Academic Qualification:

  • Bachelor of Commerce or its equivalent

How to apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 19th March 2021. Clearly indicate the job title “Team Leader/Cashier

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply