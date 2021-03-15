Monday, March 15, 2021 – Cardinal John Njue has dismissed claims that he resigned from his role as the archbishop of the Nairobi Diocese.

This is even as Pope Francis accepted his resignation as the archbishop of Nairobi in January.

Speaking at a mass held in his honour in Msongari, Nairobi, Njue noted that he is still carrying out pastoral duties and termed news of his alleged resignation as mendacious.

He explained that the resignation was only in conformity with the Canon Law, and was only meant to remove him from administrative status.

“Some were saying that I have resigned.”

“I have not pointed you. According to the Canon Law, there comes a time as a Bishop when you have to step aside.”

“Not really going out, but rather being removed from the status of an administration,” he stated.

Pope Francis’ press service, Holy See Press Service, announced that the Cardinal had tendered his resignation which was accepted by the Holy Father on January 3, 2021.

The Cardinal tendered his resignation after he attained the mandatory retirement age for Bishops (75 years), as stipulated by Catholic Church’s Canon 401 in the Code of Canon Law.

“A diocesan bishop who has completed the seventy-fifth year of age is requested to present his resignation from office to the Supreme Pontiff, who will make provision after he has examined all the circumstances,” the dictum states.

The Kenyan DAILY POST