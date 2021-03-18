Thursday, 18 March 2021 – Renowned Ugandan activist, Stella Nyanzi, has caused mixed reactions on social media after she posted a controversial message to mourn Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli who passed away yesterday.

Nyanzi said that she is torn between grief and disbelief following the untimely death of Magufuli, who is suspected to have died of Covid-19 complications although the official statement released by the Tanzanian Government indicates that he died of heart failure.

Nyanzi sparked an online uproar after she prayed for the death of President Yoweri Museveni as she mourned the deceased Tanzanian President.

Nyanzi is a fierce critic of President Yoweri Museveni’s dictatorial rule.

She has been jailed and tortured by Museveni while fighting for change in Uganda and currently, she is seeking refuge in Kenya.

“Can the God of Magufuli visit dictator Yoweri Museveni too. Please! Please!” she wrote.

