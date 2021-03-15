Frementa, an international real estate rental and purchase company, is where all your real estate problems and concerns come to an end. Their services being utterly professional, unswerving, and innate are unlike any other.

It deals with helping people purchase and sell properties in an easier, faster, and more reliable way.

Frementa is based in three countries, namely Spain, Costa Rica, and Panama. What’s even better about Frementa is its user-friendly, easy-to-access portal. Everything you will need can be found there.

Let’s have a look at the services and benefits Frementa has to offer.

1. Easy, Fast & Transparent

Frementa offers a user-friendly and reliable interface with powerful filters that help find the best of properties. So you can browse with ease.

2. No repeated ads

Frementa uses AI technology to enhance your real estate experience. Its AI Technology ensures to not repeat ads and to make surfing smooth.

3. Compare Real Estate Professionals

Frementa offers a great choice to compare real estate professionals and then decide whose assistance you prefer.

4. Organize Visits without Calls

Yes, you read that right. Schedule visits through Frementa and save your time and money calling and arranging visits.

5. Local Properties with a Global Focus

Frementa lets you find your dream home from amongst one hundred and twenty countries globally.

6. Make your Offers Online within a Single Click

If you’re interested in the property, put your offer online and once the dealer responds to it, Frementa will provide the treaty to settle the pact.

7. Buy Property

Frementa Buying property through Frementa is even easier. To buy property through Frementa, you just got to follow some easy steps.

Open Frementa, select whether to buy or to rent, select province/city, and select type of property, area, rooms, and price range.

Frementa filters all the data for you and shows you properties that match your requirements. After selecting the property, simply contact the dealer and schedule a visit.

Frementa is rated as one of the top real estate agencies for quite some reasons.

As it says on their website: all your processes are 5 times faster. You can compare statistics, track apartments and houses, as well as schedule visits without calls.

We can reduce its three great attributes in three aspects:

• Transactions without intermediaries.

• No commission percentages or hidden payments.

• No contract is required beforehand.

Therefore, it is possibly the best option you are going to get in any of these three countries.

8. Sell Property

Frementa offers a diverse range of options and benefits. What attracts us most is its easy-to-use user interface. Whether you are a regular seller or a newbie, Frementa has something for everyone:

• Promote property

• Stay updated with visits received on portal

• Best looking pictures with detailed descriptions

• Displayed on social networks along with portal

• Sales expert overlooking every property

• Decide schedules to show and sell property at your ease

• Premium mode ranks your ad at the top in the buy property category

Whether you want to sell property or buy one, know that you can always rely on Frementa. So hop on to it right now and buy or sell your very first property CHEERS!