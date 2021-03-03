Wednesday, 03 March 2021 -Sex workers who ply their trade in Busia County have urged the Government to consider them as a high-risk group when the COVID-19 vaccination exercise begins.

Speaking through their chairperson, Caroline Kemunto, the sex workers said that they are at high risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 since they come into physical contact with tens of customers daily when doing ‘business’.

They want to be given the jab after doctors and teachers.

“After the government is done vaccinating doctors and teachers, it should embark on vaccinating us. We are a high-risk group for COVID-19 because we interact with people from all health backgrounds.” Kemunto said while commemorating the International Sex Workers Rights Day, adding that they also contribute to the economy.

The Government received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday.

The batch contains 1.02 million jabs.

Healthcare workers, security personnel, teachers, employees of hospitality companies such as hotels and vulnerable persons will be given the first priority.

The Kenyan DAILY POST