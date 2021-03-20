Saturday, March 20, 2021 – Kericho County Deputy Governor, Susan Kikwai, is dead.

According to family members, Kikwai had been admitted to Siloam Hospital for the last two weeks for what was suspected to be Covid-19.

Kikwai was suffering from diabetes and the condition was worsened by COVID-19.

On Friday, Kenya recorded 28 deaths from Covid-19 laying bare the devastating effects the third wave of infections has on the country.

This was the highest number of deaths from the virus in one day since the first case was reported in Kenya in March last year.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Kenya now stands at 1,982.

The Ministry of Health warned that more stringent measures such as lockdowns would return if Kenyans do not adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi also announced that 1,354 people had tested positive for Covid-19.

It was also confirmed that Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and his Taita Taveta counterpart Granton Samboja had tested positive for the virus.

