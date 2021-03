Wednesday, 17 March 2021 – Residents of Kirwara village in Runyenjes woke up to a shocking scene of a woman who was allegedly murdered and her body dumped on the roadside.

According to the villagers, the deceased woman was last seen yesterday in the evening arguing with her lover, Eliud Namu, near the village elder’s homestead.

It’s not clear whether the deceased’s lover is behind the murder.

See photos from the scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST