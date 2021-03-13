Saturday, 13 March 2021 – There was drama in Sotik, Bomet County after bodaboda riders took to the streets and held demos, accusing Deputy President William Ruto of swindling them.

According to the boda boda riders who were holding banners and breathing fire, Ruto had taken back the money that he contributed to them in one of the Harambees that was attended by Tanga Tanga leaders.

The riders claimed that when they asked for the donated money from the area MP, Dominic Kosgey, he told them that Deputy President had taken back his money after staging the PR stunt.

The riders accused Ruto of using them to gain political mileage.

Watch videos.

