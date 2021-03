Thursday, 11 March 2021 – Fearless Ugandan opposition leader, Bobi Wine, has accused President Yoweri Museveni of using armed police officers who dress in plain clothes to abduct his ardent supporters.

Bobi shared photos taken by a courageous citizen who witnessed one of his vocal supporters identified as Nhetto being abducted and taken to unknown place.

He was tortured and left to die before being rescued by good Samaritans.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST