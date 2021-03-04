Thursday, March 4, 2021 – The government of President Uhuru Kenyatta, through the steering committee of the National Hygiene Programme, has announced an extension of Kazi Mtaani initiative.

The initiative was extended just weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta promised that the youth program meant to end on March 4, 2021, would be extended, covering 280,000 youth engaged in the programme.

Currently, workers under the programme operate on two shifts of Cohort A and B, each working for 11 days a month. Workers earn Kshs. 455 per day while the supervisors earn Kshs.505 per day.

“The success rate for payment to the youth through the M-Pesa platform has of late peaked at over 99 percent, injecting over Kshs.700 million into the grassroots economy every two weeks,” reads an excerpt of the statement.

The move counters Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler narrative in which he has been gifting young people with wheelbarrows in the name of empowering them economically.

The Covid-19 mitigation initiative kicked off in July 2020, to improve hygiene and sanitation in informal settlements as well as help thousands of youth rendered jobless by the pandemic.

The activities included in the initiative are; garbage collection and street cleaning, fumigation and unclogging of drainages, rehabilitation of public facilities such as buildings, access roads, and walkways.

Other activities include; tree growing and preparations of stabilized soil blocks for construction have also prominently featured.

The youth have also received extensive training on life skills such as setting up businesses, HIV/Aids prevention, mental health and counselling, and basic skills in masonry and carpentry.

“Many of the youth have come forth with testimonials of the transformative impact of the programme as they have since been able to set up small thriving businesses,” reads a statement in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST